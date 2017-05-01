Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 11th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc Company from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $6.25 price target (up previously from $6.20) on shares of Manitowoc Company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Manitowoc Company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. OTR Global upgraded Manitowoc Company to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Manitowoc Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) opened at 5.97 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $836.93 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. Manitowoc Company has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Manitowoc Company had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc Company news, insider Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,955.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Pennypacker purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $493,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,038.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $238,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 3,738,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 578,533 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Manitowoc Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manitowoc Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 126,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manitowoc Company by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,376,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 681,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

