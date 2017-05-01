ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $2.50 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) opened at 4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The firm’s market capitalization is $379.12 million. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm earned $13.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-immunogen-inc-imgn-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $8,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,123,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 36.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 274,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 253,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.