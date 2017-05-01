Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.20 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded up 1.48% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. 1,127,295 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The stock’s market cap is $4.17 billion. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.46% and a negative net margin of 4,427.79%. The company’s revenue was up 70488.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.77) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Terrence O. Moore sold 157,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $6,265,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.