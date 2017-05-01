Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) a $26.00 Price Target

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) received a $26.00 price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded up 2.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 1,859,937 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.55 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma PLC had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business earned $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Horizon Pharma PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Carey sold 31,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $509,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 8,956,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,924,000 after buying an additional 2,522,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,052,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,869,000 after buying an additional 374,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,222,000 after buying an additional 103,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Horizon Pharma PLC by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,057,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,555,000 after buying an additional 383,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Pharma PLC during the third quarter valued at about $67,061,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Pharma PLC

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

