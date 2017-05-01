Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give EQT Co. (EQT) a $66.00 Price Target

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been given a $66.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) traded up 0.0846% on Monday, hitting $58.1892. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,507 shares. The firm’s market cap is $10.06 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. EQT has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $80.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business earned $897.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post $1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.49%.

In related news, insider M Elise Hyland sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $210,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,386.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $25,723.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in EQT by 193.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $185,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $211,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EQT by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

