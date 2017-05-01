Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 171.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Brave Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 540.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the third quarter valued at $226,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 2.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) opened at 159.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business earned $396.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $116,661.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,717 shares of company stock worth $2,702,147. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc –

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

