Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded up 0.77% during trading on Monday, hitting $160.50. 141,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.74. The firm earned $396.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

In related news, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $152,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,927,650.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,147 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

