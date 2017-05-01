Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 27,770 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Genesis Energy, L.P. worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,724,000 after buying an additional 857,082 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,029,000 after buying an additional 649,337 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,107,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,203,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 46.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,745,000 after buying an additional 324,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded up 0.03% on Monday, reaching $31.35. 171,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business earned $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.93%.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial Corp. downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc lowered their target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

