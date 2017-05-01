Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.464 Million Stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hercules Capital worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 591.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 54.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) traded up 0.419% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.585. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,398 shares. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.126 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

