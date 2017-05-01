James Investment Research Inc. Buys 4,775 Shares of Teradata Co. (TDC)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1,193.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Teradata by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,523,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,238,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Teradata by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,212,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Teradata by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Teradata by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,934,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 1,147,610 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,766,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after buying an additional 589,066 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) opened at 29.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.33. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.29 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “James Investment Research Inc. Buys 4,775 Shares of Teradata Co. (TDC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/james-investment-research-inc-buys-4775-shares-of-teradata-co-tdc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $26,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laura K. Nyquist sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $741,129.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,222.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $869,425. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.