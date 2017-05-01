James A. Sandgren Buys 2,200 Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) COO James A. Sandgren purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) traded up 1.339% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.025. The company had a trading volume of 541,951 shares. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.808 and a beta of 1.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm earned $148.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,245,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,062,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,879,000 after buying an additional 1,557,729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $16,756,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $20,746,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $15,502,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

