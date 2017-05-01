Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE) Insider James A. Pattison Buys 75,000 Shares

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) insider James A. Pattison bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,998,750.00.
Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) opened at 23.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $29.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th.
WTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.90.
