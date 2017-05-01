Insider Selling: Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Director James A. Courter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,266.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) opened at 7.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Genie Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company’s market cap is $196.05 million.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business earned $51.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Genie Energy Ltd will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. (Genie) owns interest in its subsidiary, Genie Energy International Corporation, which owns Genie Retail Energy and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc The Company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd. (Afek), and Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS). The GRE segment operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Inc and Residents Energy, Inc, and energy brokerage and marketing services.

