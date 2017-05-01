Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) PT Set at $19.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 364,854 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm’s market cap is $2.37 billion. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, Director John R. Sult bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

