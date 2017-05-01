Jag Capital Management LLC Maintains Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Jag Capital Management LLC maintained its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $2,151,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $319,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $215,531,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $113,014,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,120.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 556,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,710,000 after buying an additional 531,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 189.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.14. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $201.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post $11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Vetr cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.64.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 25,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,002,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,536 shares in the company, valued at $29,549,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $1,186,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,598 shares of company stock worth $11,829,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

