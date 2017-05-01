Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Lowered by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 104.49 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $105.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

WARNING: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Lowered by Jacobs & Co. CA” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/jacobs-co-ca-has-3-238-million-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp-updated.html.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 79,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $7,877,013.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,444,610.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $301,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,262.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,646 shares of company stock worth $13,594,511 over the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.