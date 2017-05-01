Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions and data processing services for financial institutions. Jack Henry markets and supports its systems throughout the United States. A technology provider for the financial industry. That’s the simplest way to describe what they do. But it hardly describes what Jack Henry & Associates is really about. Jack Henry & Associates are about solutions and support. They’re about building relationships and making things work. The Company are about doing the right things for our customers, no matter what. It began as a vision, and it’s become our tradition. “

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) opened at 96.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.69. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Prim sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $1,006,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,982.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,304,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $610,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

