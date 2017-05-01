JA Solar Holdings Co. (JASO) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about JA Solar Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:JASO) has been trending very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. JA Solar Holdings Co. earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the solar energy provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

JA Solar Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:JASO) opened at 7.01 on Monday. JA Solar Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67.

JA Solar Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:JASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The solar energy provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.06. The firm earned $575 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.26 million. JA Solar Holdings Co. had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JA Solar Holdings Co. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JASO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JA Solar Holdings Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of JA Solar Holdings Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $6.00 price objective on JA Solar Holdings Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on JA Solar Holdings Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

About JA Solar Holdings Co.

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells solar power products that convert sunlight into electricity for a range of uses. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling solar modules, as well as silicon wafer manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments, including manufacturing and solar projects.

