J.Jill Inc’s (JILL) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 18th

J.Jill’s (NASDAQ:JILL) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 18th. J.Jill had issued 11,666,667 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $151,666,671 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During J.Jill’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JILL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

J.Jill (NASDAQ:JILL) opened at 13.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.00.

J.Jill (NASDAQ:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $166.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 865,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $10,457,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

