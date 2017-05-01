J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Earns News Impact Score of 0.02

Media stories about J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J & J Snack Foods Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered J & J Snack Foods Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,007 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.67. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $143.21.

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. J & J Snack Foods Corp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company earned $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post $4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. J & J Snack Foods Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.08%.

In other J & J Snack Foods Corp news, insider Robert M. Radano sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $949,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,949,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Earns News Impact Score of 0.02” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/j-j-snack-foods-corp-jjsf-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-02.html.

J & J Snack Foods Corp Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.