J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Receives $95.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,101 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.81. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.38.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post $3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $48,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 77,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $14,119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

