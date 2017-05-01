J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) opened at 89.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

In related news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $48,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays PLC cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.