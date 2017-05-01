ITV plc (ITV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.07) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITV. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.35) target price on shares of ITV plc in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of ITV plc from GBX 255 ($3.26) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of ITV plc from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 230 ($2.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITV plc to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 233 ($2.98) in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lifted their target price on shares of ITV plc from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 230 ($2.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 232.14 ($2.97).

ITV plc (LON:ITV) opened at 210.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.81. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 8.42 billion. ITV plc has a 12 month low of GBX 141.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 230.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from ITV plc’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier sold 240,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68), for a total value of £505,121.40 ($645,770.14). Also, insider Anna Manz bought 1,054 shares of ITV plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £2,234.48 ($2,856.66).

ITV plc Company Profile

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

