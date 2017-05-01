ITV plc (ITV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 340 ($4.35) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITV. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 202 ($2.58) target price on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.07) target price on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.98) target price on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.00) target price on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITV plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.14 ($2.97).

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) opened at 210.00 on Wednesday. ITV plc has a 12 month low of GBX 141.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 230.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.81. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 8.42 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from ITV plc’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In other ITV plc news, insider Anna Manz purchased 1,054 shares of ITV plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £2,234.48 ($2,856.66). Also, insider Adam Crozier sold 240,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £505,121.40 ($645,770.14).

ITV plc Company Profile

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

