Iteris Inc (ITI) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Iteris worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) traded up 1.34% on Friday, reaching $5.29. 199,544 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Iteris Inc has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $170.54 million.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Ramin M. Massoumi sold 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $131,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Schmidt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,575 shares of company stock worth $1,205,405. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

