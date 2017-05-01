iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) Position Decreased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 20.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up 0.66% during trading on Monday, reaching $299.61. 109,772 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.68 and its 200 day moving average is $281.24. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a 1-year low of $240.30 and a 1-year high of $303.74. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index also saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 507 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average volume of 204 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBB. Vetr downgraded shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.66 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

