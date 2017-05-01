iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.32

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3217 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480,215 shares. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $124.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

