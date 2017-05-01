iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1603 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NYSE:IEF) traded down 0.21% on Monday, hitting $106.21. 2,044,444 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07.

About iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

