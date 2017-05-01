Ironveld PLC’s (IRON) house stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON) in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON) traded up 10.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.36. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 13.90 million. Ironveld PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3.07 and a 1-year high of GBX 6.53.

Ironveld PLC Company Profile

Ironveld Plc is an exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in prospecting, exploration and mining based in South Africa. The Company focuses on the development of Vanadiferous, Titaniforus Magnetite (VTM) project on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex north of Mokopane in the Limpopo province of South Africa.

