iRobot’s (IRBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research note released on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.71.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) traded up 1.87% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 336,508 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.15. iRobot has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business earned $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.86 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/irobots-irbt-buy-rating-reiterated-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $624,966.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,349 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $491,101.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,036,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,100 over the last three months. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 113,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iRobot by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in iRobot by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,876,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,507,000 after buying an additional 127,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.