Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-$5.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 million.Iradimed Corp also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iradimed Corp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) traded up 1.267% on Monday, reaching $8.709. 17,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.515 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Iradimed Corp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed Corp news, CEO Roger E. Susi bought 10,000 shares of Iradimed Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iradimed Corp stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.41% of Iradimed Corp worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed Corp

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

