Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Raytheon Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,742,711,000 after buying an additional 759,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,070,737,000 after buying an additional 754,733 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after buying an additional 541,525 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,701,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,710,000 after buying an additional 42,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,322,000 after buying an additional 293,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 155.21 on Monday. Raytheon Company has a one year low of $124.98 and a one year high of $158.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.58. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

RTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vetr raised shares of Raytheon Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.03 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Company from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $5,558,423.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,957 shares in the company, valued at $23,783,694.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $1,840,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,582 shares of company stock worth $9,656,127. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

