Iowa State Bank Has $1.135 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,139,000 after buying an additional 852,401 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,831,000 after buying an additional 588,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $242,900,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,086,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,392,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,264,000 after buying an additional 436,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) opened at 79.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $81.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post $4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.50 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

