Iowa State Bank Acquires 665 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 81.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 114.84 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.59 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/iowa-state-bank-purchases-665-shares-of-digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr-updated.html.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.23.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.