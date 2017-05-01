Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Stake Held by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank held its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTTR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $228,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $319,000. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) opened at 39.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.76. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Otter Tail had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company earned $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Williams Capital began coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In other Otter Tail news, VP George A. Koeck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

