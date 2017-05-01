KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Stake Held by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank held its stake in shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Iowa State Bank owned 0.17% of KemPharm worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPH. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 369.3% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 125,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 453,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 998,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,459,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 515,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) opened at 4.60 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $67.37 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. KemPharm Inc has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that KemPharm Inc will post ($2.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 target price on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $13.00 target price on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

