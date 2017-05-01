Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Position Maintained by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank held its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $118,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $234,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) opened at 244.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day moving average is $224.87. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm earned $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Position Maintained by Iowa State Bank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/iowa-state-bank-has-362000-position-in-essex-property-trust-inc-ess-updated.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $800,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $759,866.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,886.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,616 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,719 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.