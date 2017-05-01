Investors Sell McDonald's Co. (MCD) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) on strength during trading hours on Monday following insider selling activity. $73.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.86 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, McDonald's Co. had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. McDonald's Co. traded up $1.22 for the day and closed at $141.15Specifically, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald's Co. from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded McDonald's Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.70 to $130.76 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. McDonald's Co.’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

