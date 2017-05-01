Traders Buy High Volume of Carnival Corp Call Options (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 343% compared to the typical volume of 250 call options.
In other Carnival Corp news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 31,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $1,741,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,819,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 32,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $1,790,898.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,523,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,327 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $222,852,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,146,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 235.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,355,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,796,000 after buying an additional 2,355,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,979,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,708,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,114,000 after buying an additional 1,449,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened at 61.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.73.
Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Carnival Corp had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post $3.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Carnival Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.
CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.03 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Corp from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Instinet increased their target price on shares of Carnival Corp from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Corp from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.28.
Carnival Corp Company Profile
Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.
