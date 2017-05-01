Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,200 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,993% compared to the typical daily volume of 344 put options.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) opened at 89.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.81. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.38.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post $3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $107.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $48,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 89.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 137.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

