Investors Buy Shares of Weatherford International Plc (WFT) on Weakness on Disappointing Earnings

Investors purchased shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) on weakness during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $32.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.69 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Weatherford International Plc had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Weatherford International Plc traded down ($0.30) for the day and closed at $5.47The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Weatherford International Plc had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

WFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered Weatherford International Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.19 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Weatherford International Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $80,324.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 318,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,585,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 143,852 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 17.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,211,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 485,500 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 28.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company’s market cap is $5.38 billion.

Weatherford International Plc Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

