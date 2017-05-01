Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $246,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 31,384 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 123,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded up 1.86% on Monday, hitting $50.31. 367,859 shares of the stock traded hands. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $267.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. FIG Partners lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,414.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $98,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $218,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

