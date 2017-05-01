Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $211,000 Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC continued to hold its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 402,811 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,745,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,909,000 after buying an additional 127,052 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.37. 1,416,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

In other news, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $51,927.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $172,451.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,960 shares of company stock worth $5,912,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

