Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $150,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC maintained its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 65.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 60,506 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 42.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) traded up 0.046% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.017. 547,944 shares of the stock were exchanged. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.167 and a beta of 0.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business earned $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.69 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other news, Director Peter Pfeiffer sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $10,467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,327,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Hagge sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $222,469.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

