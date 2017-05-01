Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $418,000 in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 115.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 22.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) opened at 83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.00. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $88.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $88.50 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 54,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $4,456,575.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,730,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,459 shares of company stock worth $11,012,136. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

