Invacare (IVC) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Invacare (NYSE:IVC) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invacare earned a news impact score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) traded up 3.74% during trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 177,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $494.24 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Invacare has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.53 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Invacare in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific.

