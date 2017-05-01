Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Major Shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 Sells 116,815 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 sold 116,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,520,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

April Fund Ltd. 21 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, April Fund Ltd. 21 sold 338,857 shares of Intevac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $4,554,238.08.

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) traded down 1.8125% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.5189. The stock had a trading volume of 378,951 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $267.78 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company earned $29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Intevac’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. B. Riley raised Intevac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Noble Financial lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 31.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,164.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $127,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $288,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives.

