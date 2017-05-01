Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) a €2.80 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISP. S&P Global Inc set a €2.70 ($2.93) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €2.76 ($3.00) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.72) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.64 ($2.87).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) traded up 0.075% on Tuesday, hitting €2.674. The company had a trading volume of 133,623,785 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.32. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 12-month low of €1.52 and a 12-month high of €2.77. The company has a market capitalization of €44.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.454.

About Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

