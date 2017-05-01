Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,000 ($51.14) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Intertek Group plc from GBX 4,300 ($54.97) to GBX 4,400 ($56.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Intertek Group plc to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($42.19) to GBX 4,150 ($53.06) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($47.94) target price on shares of Intertek Group plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Numis Securities Ltd raised their target price on Intertek Group plc from GBX 3,000 ($38.35) to GBX 3,500 ($44.75) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised their target price on Intertek Group plc from GBX 3,140 ($40.14) to GBX 3,520 ($45.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,709.27 ($47.42).

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) opened at 4058.378906 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.53 billion. Intertek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,037.39 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,956.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,550.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group plc’s previous dividend of $19.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Intertek Group plc Company Profile

Intertek Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers quality assurance services. The Company’s segments include Products, Trade and Resources. The Products-related division consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk through assessing the operating process and quality management systems of its customers.

