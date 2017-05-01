Intertek Group (IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intertek Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.2425. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0691 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

